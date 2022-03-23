FW Murnau's 'The Last Laugh'

Sunday, April 3, 2022 - 2:00pm

The Rosendale Theatre 408 Main Street
Rosendale, NY 12472
United States
New York US

An aging doorman is forced to face the scorn of his friends, neighbors and society after being fired from his prestigious job at a luxurious hotel.

Emil Jannings plays a doorman is proud beyond all reason of his position, and even prouder of his uniform, with its gold braids and brass buttons, its wide shoulders, military lapels and comic opera cuffs. Positioned in front of the busy revolving door, he greets the rich and famous and is the embodiment of the great hotel's traditions--until, in old age, he is crushed by being demoted to the humiliating position of washroom attendant. What's left when the clothes that make the man are stripped away? Will he he have little to look forward to but death? – Or, will he have, the last laugh? Silent Film with live accompaniment by Marta Waterman.

https://www.rosendaletheatre.org
845-658-8989
Film
Ulster County
The Rosendale Theatre 408 Main Street
Rosendale, NY 12472
Ulster County
Rosendale Theatre Collective

