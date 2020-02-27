The Silent Film Shorts of Laurel & Hardy

A program of some of the team's best silent shorts: Duck Soup, Second Hundred Years, Your Darn Tootin, Two Tars, Angora Love, and their best known short from the silent era, Big Business, in which the duo start out spreading Christmas cheer, but end up sowing discord. Films will be Presented by Ray Faiola 'Grand Sheik' of the Them Thar Hills Tent of The Sons of the Desert - the Laurel & Hardy Fan Club. With live accompaniment by Marta Waterman.