The Silent Film Shorts of Laurel & Hardy

Sunday, March 29, 2020 - 2:00pm

Location

Rosendale Theatre Collective 408 Main Street
Rosendale, NY 12472
United States
New York US

'Grand Sheik' Ray Faiola of the Laurel & Hardy Fan Club will present a collection of the comedy team's best silent film shorts at the Rosendale Theatre.

A program of some of the team's best silent shorts: Duck Soup, Second Hundred Years, Your Darn Tootin, Two Tars, Angora Love, and their best known short from the silent era, Big Business, in which the duo start out spreading Christmas cheer, but end up sowing discord. Films will be Presented by Ray Faiola 'Grand Sheik' of the Them Thar Hills Tent of The Sons of the Desert - the Laurel & Hardy Fan Club. With live accompaniment by Marta Waterman.

https://www.rosendaletheatre.org/
Phone number: 
845-658-8989
Tags: 
Film
comedy
kids and family
Ulster County
Rosendale Theatre Collective 408 Main Street
Rosendale, NY 12472
Place: 
Ulster County
Rosendale Theatre Collective

