Jennie Livingston's 'Paris is Burning'

Where does voguing come from, and what, exactly, is throwing shade? This landmark documentary provides a vibrant snapshot of the 1980s through the eyes of New York City’s African American and Latinx Harlem drag ball scene. 'Paris Is Burning' brings it, celebrating the joy of movement, the force of eloquence, and the draw of community. This film has been digitally remastered by the UCLA Film and Television Archive in conjunction with Sundance Institute and Outfest UCLA Legacy Project. This film is made possible by the generous support of Big Gay Hudson Valley.