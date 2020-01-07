Jennie Livingston's 'Paris is Burning'

Sunday, February 9, 2020 - 2:00pm

Location

Rosendale Theatre Collective 408 Main Street
Rosendale, NY 12472
United States
See map: Google Maps
New York US

The quintessential documentary on the New York ballroom scene at the Rosendale Theatre

Where does voguing come from, and what, exactly, is throwing shade? This landmark documentary provides a vibrant snapshot of the 1980s through the eyes of New York City’s African American and Latinx Harlem drag ball scene. 'Paris Is Burning' brings it, celebrating the joy of movement, the force of eloquence, and the draw of community. This film has been digitally remastered by the UCLA Film and Television Archive in conjunction with Sundance Institute and Outfest UCLA Legacy Project. This film is made possible by the generous support of Big Gay Hudson Valley.

https://www.rosendaletheatre.org/
Phone number: 
(845) 658-8989
Tags: 
dance
Ulster County
Rosendale Theatre Collective 408 Main Street
Rosendale, NY 12472
Place: 
Ulster County
Rosendale Theatre Collective

