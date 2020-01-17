The First Gay Rights Movie: Different From the Others (1919)

Sunday, March 1, 2020 - 2:00pm

Location

Rosendale Theatre Collective 408 Main Street
Rosendale , NY 12472
United States
See map: Google Maps
New York US

The earliest surviving cinematic work explicitly about LGBT people at The Rosendale Theater.

The first LGBT film ever made was released in Berlin, not long after the end of the Great War, and it was almost lost entirely. A silent film, filled with love, betrayal, art and suicide, 'Different from the Others'argued, very explicitly, that being gay was natural and that the only problem with relationships between two men were the laws that criminalized them. Prints of the film were destroyed by the Nazis and the film was considered lost. Fortunately, several versions in various forms of completeness existed here and there and have been restored by UCLA. With live accompaniment.

https://www.rosendaletheatre.org/
Phone number: 
(845) 658-8989
Tags: 
Film
rosendale theatre collective
Place: 
Ulster County
Rosendale Theatre Collective

