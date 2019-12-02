Martha Graham: Dance on Film

Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 2:00pm

Location

Rosendale Theatre Collective 408 Main Street
Rosendale, NY 12472
United States
New York US

Martha Graham: Dance On Film celebrates some of Graham's most pivotal works

One of the great artistic forces of the twentieth century, performer, choreographer, and teacher Martha Graham influenced dance worldwide. Martha Graham: Dance on Film presents a sampling of her stunning craft through three short pieces. A Dancer’s World (1957), narrated by Graham herself, is a glimpse into her class work and methodology. Appalachian Spring (1958) and Night Journey (1961) are two complete Graham ballets, the first a celebration of the American pioneer spirit, scored by Aaron Copland, the second a powerfully physical rendering of the Oedipus myth. Plus, a 1930 film of Graham's powerful work 'Lamentation'.

