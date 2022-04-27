May 2022 Roxbury Library Hours

  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Forward logo

Location

53742 State Highway 30 (Physical Address) P.O. Box 186
Roxbury, NY 12474-0186
United States
See map: Google Maps
New York US
Monday, May 2, 2022 - 10:00am to Saturday, May 28, 2022 - 2:00pm

The Roxbury Library will maintain its April hours of operation in May of 2022. Weekly hours for the Roxbury Library, the Irma Mae Griffin History Room, and the Roxbury Library Association (RLA) Thrift Shoppe will be Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays: 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with 2022 RLA Quilt Raffle tickets available for purchase at the library’s circulation desk ($1.00 per ticket or $5.00 for 6 tickets). Beautifully handcrafted by the Roxbury Library Quilters, the two featured quilts for the RLA 2022 RLA Quilt Raffle are the queen-sized “Squares of Many Colors” Quilt and the lap-sized “Victorian Hearts and Flowers” Quilt, both on display at the Roxbury Library.

Notary Public Service is available Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Currently, the RLA does not require masks but recommends them for at-risk individuals and will provide curbside pickup service upon request.

Located at 53742 State Highway 30, the Roxbury Library is directly opposite the town’s United Methodist Church on Main Street.

For information about Roxbury Library hours from May 2022 through December 2022, please contact Roxbury Library Director Dian Seiler or the Roxbury Library Clerical Staff (Mary Jean Scudder or Elizabeth Frugina) at (607)-326-7901.

http://www.roxburylibraryonline.org
Phone number: 
16073267901
53742 State Highway 30 (Physical Address) P.O. Box 186
Roxbury, NY 12474-0186
Place: 
Delaware County
Roxbury Library

Related news

Creamery project aims to bring dairying - and agritourism - back to Bovina
Brutal assault leads to attempted murder charge for Delhi man
This weekend: Ice Harvest at the Hanford Mills Museum
Stamford man arrested after melee at local restaurant
Local inauguration protests planned

From our sponsors

Hand beaded Jaguar head crafted by the Huichols of Sierra Madre of Mexico
Holiday Shopping at the Huichol Art Gallery
Work at a Margaretville healing & retreat Center!
CELEBRATE ROXURY SUMMER FESTIVAL
GREATER ROXBURY BUSINESS ASSOCIATION'S FIFTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY
The Arts Converge - Mutual Muses in the Catskills