Roxbury Library February 2021 Hours

As a deterrent to the local spread of COVID-19, the Roxbury Library Association is restricting the Roxbury Library's open hours to Mondays: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon, for CURBSIDE PICKUP ONLY, during the month of February 2021. Please call (607)-326-7901 or email [email protected] to arrange for curbside pickup of books and audiovisual items.

During the month of February 2021, the RLA Thrift Shoppe will be open on Wednesdays: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon, on a BY-APPOINTMENT-ONLY basis. Please call (607)-326-7901 to make a Wednesday morning appointment. To make an appointment on another day, please call (607)-326-7901 or email [email protected], and the library staff will arrange a mutually convenient time for a visit to the RLA Thrift Shoppe.

Please note that the Roxbury Library Association cannot accept donations of any kind during the month of February 2021.

The Roxbury Library Association regrets any inconvenience caused by the Roxbury Library's limited COVID-19 hours.