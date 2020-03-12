A live stream of Hudson Valley and Catskills coronavirus news

The ScribbleItLive feed below is publishing news on the coronavirus outbreak and local community response in real time. The feed was built by Ivan Lajara, senior editor of the Daily Freeman, and is publishing content from Twitter and other news sources curated in collaboration with Lissa Harris of The River.

We are interested in collaborating with other local reporters covering coronavirus news in the Hudson Valley and Catskills region. If you are a reporter covering the outbreak and would like to get in touch with us, email us at [email protected], or contact Lissa Harris on Twitter at @lissaharris.

Note: We're not reviving the Watershed Post as a news outlet. Comments on this post are not being read or moderated. I was brought on Wednesday, March 10 to cover outbreak news for The River, and I am working with them on strategies for community news dissemination. But I'll be on the local coronavirus beat for The River for awhile, and I'll continue to share other collaborative news resources here if we create them. Thanks to all our former readers. --LH.