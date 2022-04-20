Rhinebeck Crafts Festival 2022

The Hudson Valley's most unique & thoughtfully curated shopping event! Looking for the most unique art and shopping experience in the Hudson Valley? Then don’t miss one of the region’s most anticipated events, The Rhinebeck Crafts Festival on June 25-26! This diverse experience is a celebration of all things handmade which includes unique contemporary craft and art, gourmet specialty foods, tastings from Hudson Valley distilleries and wineries, craft demonstrations and more!

Shop for Contemporary Fine Craft & Art & More! Find items you can't find anywhere else upstate like original fashions, accessories, jewelry, home décor, furniture, photography and fine art; as well as functional and sculptural works in ceramics, glass, metal, wood, mixed media and more - all handmade and all uncommon! Taste small batch gourmet specialties, sip Hudson Valley distillery and winery tastings and watch craft demonstrations! Experience fun family activities like face painting and balloon-animal-making stilt walkers! Enjoy a multitude of lunch options like crepes, comfort food, Mexican and more, plus favorites like hamburgers, sausages and ice cream.

After visitors shop-til-they-drop they can stay to dine on award winning farm-to-table foods in Rhinebeck's delicious restaurants; visit the historic Hyde Park and Vanderbilt estates; and take in some fresh air and spectacular views on the Walkway Over the Hudson or a nature hike. A destination event not to miss!



Show hours are Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $10, seniors are $9, children 6-16 are $4 and children under 6 are free. Group rates are available and tour buses are welcome. The Rhinebeck Crafts Festival is held at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, located at 6636 Spring Brook Avenue (Route 9) in Rhinebeck, New York. Parking is free and the show is held indoors and outdoors, rain or shine. While we love our furry friends, no pets are allowed within the fairgrounds. Visit www.artrider.com for a list of the makers that will be at this year’s show!