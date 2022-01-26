Medicine During the American Revolution

Location
332 Main StreetGrahamsville, NY 12740
United States
Sunday, November 6, 2022 - 2:00pm
Members: FREE, non-members: $5
Professor Emeritus of Biology, Don Terpening will present various medicines, implements and techniques that were used by physicians during the Revolutionary War, as well as discuss the role that doctors played and their social standing during this period. In person and virtual. Zoom link will be provided on our website www.timeandthevalleysmuseum.org and on our social media.
