Medicine During the American Revolution

Location

332 Main Street
Grahamsville, NY 12740
United States


Sunday, November 6, 2022 - 2:00pm

Members: FREE, non-members: $5

Professor Emeritus of Biology, Don Terpening will present various medicines, implements and techniques that were used by physicians during the Revolutionary War, as well as discuss the role that doctors played and their social standing during this period. In person and virtual. Zoom link will be provided on our website www.timeandthevalleysmuseum.org and on our social media.

 

http://www.timeandthevalleysmuseum.org
Phone number: 
8459857700
332 Main Street
Grahamsville, NY 12740
 
Sullivan County
Grahamsville

