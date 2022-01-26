The Lenape: Their Language, Their Culture, Their Legacy

Members: FREE, non-members: $5

Sullivan County Historian John Conway will give his talk on the Lenape Native Americans who first arrived in this area over 11,000 years ago and ultimately controlled a land mass that encompassed from what is today upstate New York to the state

of Delaware. They called this land Lenapehoking, or “land of the Lenape”. In person and virtual. Zoom link will be provided on our website www.timeandthevalleysmuseum.org and on our social media.