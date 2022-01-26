Killing Time in the Catskills

Location

332 Main Street
Grahamsville, NY 12740
United States
See map: Google Maps
New York US
Saturday, July 16, 2022 - 2:00pm

Members: FREE, Non-members: $5

Infamous Sullivan County, NY murderess, Lizzie Halliday lives again within the pages of a comprehensive true crime narrative titled “Killing Time in the Catskills” by Kevin Owen. The author will present his book, slideshow and discussion which includes selected readings and Q&A, followed by a book signing. In person and virtual. Zoom link will be provided on our website www.timeandthevalleysmuseum.org and on our social media.

 

http://www.timeandthevalleysmuseum.org
Phone number: 
8459857700
332 Main Street
Grahamsville, NY 12740
Place: 
Sullivan County
Grahamsville

