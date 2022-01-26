Denning History Afternoon

Location

332 Main Street
Grahamsville, NY 12740
United States
See map: Google Maps
New York US
Sunday, October 23, 2022 - 1:00pm

FREE 

Have conversations and reunions while viewing rich collections from Claryville and the Town of Denning that bring life to the history of the Upper Neversink and Upper Rondout valleys. The afternoon includes a special program on the history of the Hardenburg Patent by Museum Trustee Lynn Priebe. The sharing of any items relating to the Claryville or Denning area is welcome.

 

http://www.timeandthevalleysmuseum.org
Phone number: 
8459857700
332 Main Street
Grahamsville, NY 12740
Place: 
Sullivan County
Grahamsville

