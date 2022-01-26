Cider Making at the Farm

Location

332 Main Street
Grahamsville, NY 12740
United States

New York US
Sunday, October 9, 2022 - 1:00pm

Members: FREE, non-members: $5

Experience old time cider making with a hand cider press! A fall activity on any farm that had a apple orchard, cider making has a long history. Since the safety of drinking water was still a concern in early America, cider continued to be the best choice. Early settlers also believed cider could aid and prevent many illnesses. Many credited drinking cider with living a long lifespan.

 

http://www.timeandthevalleysmuseum.org
 
8459857700


 
Sullivan County
Grahamsville

