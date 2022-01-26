Building the Ashokan Reservoir

Members: FREE, non-members: $5

A book talk by author Frank Almquist brings to life the story of how this massive dam, miles of dikes, and water controls was built more than 100 years ago mostly by hand. Author Frank Almquist hopes his collection of real-photo postcards and other collected material, with support of local collectors, libraries, and historical societies, will provide the reader with a better understanding of how the reservoir was built. In person and virtual. Zoom link will be provided on our website www.timeandthevalleysmuseum.org and on our social media.