Building the Ashokan Reservoir

Sunday, April 24, 2022 - 2:00pm

Location

332 Main Street
Grahamsville, NY 12740
United States
New York US

Members: FREE, non-members: $5

A book talk by author Frank Almquist brings to life the story of how this massive dam, miles of dikes, and water controls was built more than 100 years ago mostly by hand. Author Frank Almquist hopes his collection of real-photo postcards and other collected material, with support of local collectors, libraries, and historical societies, will provide the reader with a better understanding of how the reservoir was built. In person and virtual. Zoom link will be provided on our website www.timeandthevalleysmuseum.org and on our social media.

 

8459857700
Sullivan County
Grahamsville

