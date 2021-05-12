Rhinebeck Crafts Festival 2021

Saturday, June 26, 2021 - 10:00am to Sunday, June 27, 2021 - 5:00pm

Location

6636 Spring Brook Ave.
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
United States
See map: Google Maps
New York US

The HV’s most unique and thoughtfully curated shopping event, The Rhinebeck Crafts Festival returns on June 26-27! Find handmade items you can't find anywhere else upstate. Enjoy gourmet specialties, tastings, craft demos and family activities! Sat 10a-6p; Sun 10a-5p. Dutchess County Fairgrounds. Indoors/outdoors, rain or shine, no pets. www.artrider.com.

Join us at the Rhinebeck Crafts Festival on June 26-27, The Hudson Valley's most unique and thoughtfully curated shopping event featuring 200 modern makers! Find handmade and uncommon items you can't find anywhere else upstate like original fashions, accessories, jewelry, home décor, furniture, photography, fine art; and works in ceramics, glass, metal, wood and more! Taste gourmet specialties, sip distillery and winery tastings, watch craft demonstrations and enjoy family activities! Saturday 10am-6pm; Sunday 10am-5pm. Weekend passes $10, seniors $9, children 6-16 $4, under 6 free. Dutchess County Fairgrounds. Free parking, held indoors/outdoors, rain or shine, no pets. www.artrider.com.

https://www.artrider.com/rhinebeck-crafts-festival-2021
Phone number: 
8453317900
Tags: 
#shoplocal
#shophandmade
#shopoutside
#outsideCraftsfestival
#handmade
#localart
6636 Spring Brook Ave.
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
Place: 
Dutchess County Faigrounds

