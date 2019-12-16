FW Murnau's 'Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans'

A farmer, happily married, falls under the seductive spell of an evil temptress from the city. He callously ignores his wife and child and strips his farm of its wealth on behalf of the temptress. Even this fails to satisfy her and she bewitches him with stories about the city -- its jazz, its bright lights, its erotic excitement. Thrilled at the prospect of running off with her, the farmer stops short: "What about my wife?" Considered by many to be the finest silent film ever made by a Hollywood studio, 'Sunrise' represents the art of the wordless cinema at its zenith. With live accompaniment by Marta Waterman.