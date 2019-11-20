Charlie Chaplin's 'City Lights'

"One of the best underdog romance movies ever, with an ending that will light up any heart." A homeless tramp befriends a lovely blind flower seller and convinces her he is a millionaire while he secretly labors to pay for the restoration of her sight. One of Charlie Chaplin's masterpieces, this hilarious and heart-rending film was made and released as a silent with a film score, composed by Chaplin, in the post-talkie era.