Charlie Chaplin's 'City Lights'

Sunday, January 5, 2020 - 2:00pm

Location

Rosendale Theatre Collective 408 Main Street
Rosendale, NY 12472
United States
New York US

Virginia Cherrill plays a blind flower girl who believes that Chaplin is her millionaire knight in shining armour.

"One of the best underdog romance movies ever, with an ending that will light up any heart." A homeless tramp befriends a lovely blind flower seller and convinces her he is a millionaire while he secretly labors to pay for the restoration of her sight. One of Charlie Chaplin's masterpieces, this hilarious and heart-rending film was made and released as a silent with a film score, composed by Chaplin, in the post-talkie era.

