Return of the Roxbury Library to Full Hours of Operation

The Roxbury Library will return to full operating hours starting Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Weekly hours for the Roxbury Library, the Irma Mae Griffin History Room, and the Roxbury Library Association (RLA) Thrift Shoppe will be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; and Saturdays: 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with 2022 RLA Quilt Raffle tickets available for purchase at the library’s circulation desk ($1.00 per ticket or $5.00 for 6 tickets). Beautifully handcrafted by the Roxbury Library Quilters, the two featured quilts for the RLA 2022 RLA Quilt Raffle are the queen-sized “Squares of Many Colors” Quilt and the lap-sized “Victorian Hearts and Flowers” Quilt, both on display at the Roxbury Library.

Notary Public Service is available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Currently, the RLA does not require masks but recommends them for at-risk individuals and will provide curbside pickup service upon request.

Located at 53742 State Highway 30, the Roxbury Library is directly opposite the town’s United Methodist Church on Main Street.

Please contact Roxbury Library Director Dian Seiler or the Roxbury Library Clerical Staff (Mary Jean Scudder or Elizabeth Frugina) at (607)-326-7901 with inquiries about library hours, events, programs, and services and about RLA Thrift Shoppe donations.