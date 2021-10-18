Location
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact Person: Dian Seiler, Director, Roxbury Library
Telephone and Fax: (607)-326-7901
NOVEMBER-DECEMBER 2021 ROXBURY LIBRARY ASSOCIATION ANNUAL HOLIDAY BAZAAR
From Monday, November 8, 2021, through Wednesday, December 29, 2021,
from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and
Saturdays, the Roxbury Roxbury Library Association (RLA) will be
offering its Annual Holiday Bazaar shopping festivities at the
Roxbury Library. The RLA Annual Holiday Bazaar will offer holiday shoppers
the opportunity to purchase quality RLA Thrift Shoppe merchandise, Irma
Mae Griffin's HISTORY OF THE TOWN OF ROXBURY, and 2021 RLA quilt raffle tickets
for the queen-sized "Joyful Scrappy Triangles" Quilt and for the twin-sized
"Blue Hearts" Quilt," at $1.00 per ticket or at $5.00 for 6 tickets.
On Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon, Santa will visit
the Roxbury Library with holiday candy and gifts for the children of Roxbury
and neighboring communities.
The RLA quilt raffle drawing for the 2021 RLA "Joyful Scrappy Triangles"
Quilt and for the 2021 RLA "Blue Hearts" Quilt, expertly handcrafted by the
Roxbury Library Quilters, will take place on Saturday, December 4th,
at 1:30 p.m., at the Roxbury Library.
Located at 53742 State Highway 30, the Roxbury Library is directly
opposite the town's United Methodist Church on Main Street.
For further information about the 2021 RLA Annual Holiday Bazaar
shopping festivities, please contact Roxbury Library Director Dian Seiler,
Roxbury Library Clerk Mary Jean Scudder, or Roxbury Library Clerk
Helen Faraci at (607)-326-7901.
The RLA Thrift Shoppe Volunteer Staff and the Roxbury Library Staff
welcome donations of new or gently used gift items to the 2021 RLA
Annual Holiday Bazaar.
The RLA requires that all Roxbury Library holiday visitors observe
state-recommended COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of facial
masks and the practicing of social distancing.