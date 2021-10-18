FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact Person: Dian Seiler, Director, Roxbury Library

Telephone and Fax: (607)-326-7901

NOVEMBER-DECEMBER 2021 ROXBURY LIBRARY ASSOCIATION ANNUAL HOLIDAY BAZAAR

From Monday, November 8, 2021, through Wednesday, December 29, 2021,

from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and

Saturdays, the Roxbury Roxbury Library Association (RLA) will be

offering its Annual Holiday Bazaar shopping festivities at the

Roxbury Library. The RLA Annual Holiday Bazaar will offer holiday shoppers

the opportunity to purchase quality RLA Thrift Shoppe merchandise, Irma

Mae Griffin's HISTORY OF THE TOWN OF ROXBURY, and 2021 RLA quilt raffle tickets

for the queen-sized "Joyful Scrappy Triangles" Quilt and for the twin-sized

"Blue Hearts" Quilt," at $1.00 per ticket or at $5.00 for 6 tickets.

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon, Santa will visit

the Roxbury Library with holiday candy and gifts for the children of Roxbury

and neighboring communities.

The RLA quilt raffle drawing for the 2021 RLA "Joyful Scrappy Triangles"

Quilt and for the 2021 RLA "Blue Hearts" Quilt, expertly handcrafted by the

Roxbury Library Quilters, will take place on Saturday, December 4th,

at 1:30 p.m., at the Roxbury Library.

Located at 53742 State Highway 30, the Roxbury Library is directly

opposite the town's United Methodist Church on Main Street.

For further information about the 2021 RLA Annual Holiday Bazaar

shopping festivities, please contact Roxbury Library Director Dian Seiler,

Roxbury Library Clerk Mary Jean Scudder, or Roxbury Library Clerk

Helen Faraci at (607)-326-7901.

The RLA Thrift Shoppe Volunteer Staff and the Roxbury Library Staff

welcome donations of new or gently used gift items to the 2021 RLA

Annual Holiday Bazaar.

The RLA requires that all Roxbury Library holiday visitors observe

state-recommended COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of facial

masks and the practicing of social distancing.