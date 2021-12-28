Limited Reopening of the Roxbury Library

Beginning on Monday, January 3, 2022, the Roxbury Library will reopen its doors to the public on a limited basis: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon, with full services restored, including interlibrary loans, curbside pickup, and notary public service (notary public service provided on Mondays and Wednesdays only). All remaining holiday bazaar merchandise will be available for purchase at $3.00 or $5.00 per bag. Masking and social distancing will be ongoing requirements for entry into the library, per state-mandated COVID protocols. The Roxbury Library Association (RLA) Thrift Shoppe Staff will be accepting donations when the library is open but cordially requests that all donations be manageable in weight. For further information, please contact the library’s circulation desk by telephone at (607)-326-7901 or by email at [email protected] (email address of Roxbury Library Clerks Helen Faraci and Mary Jean Scudder).