June 2021 Roxbury Library Expanded Operating Hours

Roxbury Library
53742 State Highway 30, P.O. Box 186 Roxbury, New York 12474-0186
United States
Starting on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the Roxbury Library will expand its hours of operation and will also be offering curbside service, as requested by individual patrons. Following state-mandated COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of face masks and the practicing of social distancing, the Roxbury Library's open hours,beginning Wednesday, June 2nd, will be as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays: 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. . The Library Staff recommends calling (607)-326-7901 in advance of each visit to verify that the library, the thrift shoppe, and the history room are open and requests that individuals experiencing fever, cough, and other symptoms of illness refrain from visiting the library. The Roxbury Library Association's volunteer Thrift Shoppe Staff will only be accepting donations when the library is open.

Roxbury Library
summer hours

