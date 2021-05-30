July 2021 Roxbury Library Association Virtual Silent Auction

The Roxbury Library Association welcomes the public to the RLA's 5th Silent Auction fundraiser, held virtually this year to ensure the health and safety of all participants. Beginning on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 12:00 noon, and ending on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.(EDT), the RLA will conduct this year's virtual silent auction through the Charity Auctions Today website. To view the RLA's many outstanding auction items, ranging from antique and vintage furniture and home decor, attractively framed artwork and prints, and all types of charming collectibles, to unique dinnerware, vintage watches and jewelry, and beautifully designed quilted throws and Roxbury memorabilia, just use the Charity Auctions Today virtual auction website link for the RLA Silent Auction, https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/RLA-2021-Silent-Auction-22225, to establish an individual auction account, and bid on all desired items. All items will have a minimum starting bid. Individuals not wishing to participate in the auction itself can still support this major RLA annual fundraising event by making a donation to the Roxbury Library. All RLA fundraisers enable the RLA to meet the high costs of the Roxbury Library's operating expenses, including the newly incurred Four County Library System annual automation fees, now that the library is a 4CLS online library. The Roxbury Library Association deeply appreciates the past generosity of all RLA Silent Auction participants and welcomes all supporters of the Roxbury Library to the RLA's July 2021 Virtual Silent Auction. The RLA will require all winning bidders to purchase items with credit cards and to pick up purchased items at the Roxbury Library.